Knesset passes ban on gay conversion therapy, infuriating ultra-Orthodox parties

Defense Minister Benny Gantz’ Kahol Lavan and Labor ministers supported the legislation banning gay conversation therapy in its initial reading which was carried by 42 to 36, prompting a new coalition crisis. “You will not be prime minister,” ultra-religious MKs shouted at Gantz. Most Likud ministers and lawmakers were absent after they were instructed to vote against the bill. The exception was Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, an openly gay Likud member.