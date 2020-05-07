Knesset passes rotation bill approving Netanyahu-Gantz coalition

After a four-day marathon debate, the Knesset majority – of 72 and 37 against – on Thursday passed into law the Rotation Bill creating the new post of “alternative prime minister” to serve alongside the prime minister. At half term, Binyamin Netanyahu who goes first as prime minister, changes places with Benny Gantz. Another bill lifts the limits on the size of the ruling cabinet. The Knesset will soon inform President Reuven Rivlin that a majority of MKS endorses Netanyahu’s candidature as prime minister. The coalition government is due to be sworn in next Wednesday – for the first time with two prime ministers at its head.