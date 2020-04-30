Knesset races against the clock on laws for Netanyahu-Gantz government

The Knesset Thursday passed its first reading of amendments to the Basic Law: Government which permit the post of Prime Minister to be rotated equally between Binyamin Netanyahu, Likud and Benny Gantz, Kahol Lavon. Based on their power-sharing agreement, the two leaders will be sworn in together at a groundbreaking joint ceremony. The bill was voted in by 72 MKs against 31. Yamina MKs were not present during the vote. The measure next moves at top speed to its second, third and final readings in a race against the clock. If the Netanyahu-Gantz coalition fails to take office by the May 7 deadline, the incumbent Knesset dissolves and calls a new election.