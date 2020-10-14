Knesset to ratify historic normalization accord with UAE

After the cabinet’s unanimous green light, Israel’s normalization pact with the United Arab Emirates is to be presented to the Knesset on Wednesday for ratification. The unpublished clauses will be put before a parliamentary sub-committee next week. Before the vote, the Prime Minister’s Office stressed on Tuesday that the agreement does not include any territorial concessions by Israel. The Saudi decision to open its airspace has made Israel a major regional transit hub. PM Binyamin Netanyahu earlier spoke by phone to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to discuss bilateral ties. They agreed to meet soon. A high-ranking UAE delegation is expected in Israel next week.