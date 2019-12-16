Kochavi vows tough hand for issue of false information from the military

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Monday spoke out harshly against the publication last week of falsely inflated figures by military officers about the level of ultra-religious (Haredi) conscription to the armed forces. He stressed: “Integrity, truth and and credible information are a core value for the IDF. When we issue false information, we are in breach of our contract of trust with the country’s society.” He added that when mistakes are made, they must be corrected, but cases of deliberate or wanton distortions will be treated with a tough hand.”