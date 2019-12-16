Kochavi vows tough hand for issue of false information from the military
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Monday spoke out harshly against the publication last week of falsely inflated figures by military officers about the level of ultra-religious (Haredi) conscription to the armed forces. He stressed: “Integrity, truth and and credible information are a core value for the IDF. When we issue false information, we are in breach of our contract of trust with the country’s society.” He added that when mistakes are made, they must be corrected, but cases of deliberate or wanton distortions will be treated with a tough hand.”
kocavi LOL!!!
As Taught as Tots, “Honesty Is The Best Policy To Succeed In Anything”, from the Torah, Talmud, Bibles, & Qurans. Silence Is Golden Until Victory Is Written In The History Books By The Victors! Then & Only Then Tell All Books can come out again explain Why Lies Mislead the Best & Brightest ?
flashback 1969 vietnam us army enemy body count 1,200 in reality 200 vc jack up the numbers for the boss in DC
