Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, 83, is to be sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s new emir. He is the brother of the late emir whose death was announced on Tuesday. Sheikh Nawaf became Kuwait’s defense minister in 1988 and was in the role in 1990, when Saddam Hussein ordered his forces to invade Kuwait from Iraq. He has also served as provincial governor, interior minister, labor minister and head of the National Guard.