Landmark summit between Bennett and UAE’s Bin Zayed

PM Naftali Bennett meets the UAE ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, on Monday, in the first formal Israeli UAE summit since the signing of the Abraham Accords. They are to discuss bolstering cooperation and economic ties. Although joint action against Iran was originally built by his predecessor into security cooperation under those accords, the UAE ruler, exactly a week ago, sent his senior national security adviser to Tehran to meet his counterpart and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi. Still under discussion is Israel’s sale of defense missiles to the UAE as well as the bilateral contract to offload Gulf oil at the Red Sea port of Eilat for transfer by pipeline to Ashkelon. That deal is on hold over a challenge to Israel’s High Court by environmentalists’ lobbies.

Bennett’s El Al flight crossed through Saudi airspace on its way to Anbu Dhabi on Sunday.