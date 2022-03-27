Lapid and Blinken at odds on Iran nuclear deal

After a conversation with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday morning, FM Yair Lapid reiterated that Israel will do everything necessary to stop Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon. “The world cannot accept a nuclear-armed Iran or a permit its Revolutionary Guards to continue to disseminate terror, he said. Secretary Blinken responded by saying that the US core commitment that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon is an unwavering, but a revived deal is the best way to put Iran’s nuclear program back into the box. Blinken declined to answer reporters’ questions re the Revolutionary Guards.