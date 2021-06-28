Lapid to Blinken: Mistakes were made by former government

Alternate PM Foreign Minister Yair Lapid criticized the Netanyahu government when he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Sunday. “Mistakes were made in recent years by Israel in relation to the Americans and we intend to correct them,”: he said. Regarding the Iran nuclear accord, Lapid noted disagreements between the two governments but insisted that they could be put right by “direct talks rather than press conferences.” Blinken replied: “We will discuss this issue. We are at odds – but share the same objectives and we need to talk to each other. Our commitment to Israel’s security stands.”