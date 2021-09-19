Last two of six Palestinian jail escapees captured

The two Palestinian terrorists surrendered in Jenin early Sunday, when an Israeli force surrounded their hideout, that was pinpointed by “accurate intelligence,” and called on them to come out with their hands up. Munadil Nafayat and Iham Kamamji were unarmed and made no resistance. They were the last of six Palestinian terrorists who tunneled their way out of their shared cell at Gilboa maximum security jail two weeks ago and were still at large. The first four were captured within a couple of days in a massive manhunt, that was supported by the undercover police unit, the Shin Bet and military intelligence. PM Naftali Bennett hailed the successful conclusion of the episode. Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said that the operation would not be complete until the glaring flaws in the prison system which the escapees were able to exploit were repaired. He has set up an inquiry probe for the task.

Five of the jailbreakers are members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, with four serving life sentences for multiple murder; the sixth, Zakaria Zubeidi, belongs to the secular Fatah group of President Mahmoud Abbas.