Law restricting demonstrations extended to Oct. 13

Cabinet ministers in a telephone vote Wednesday night approved a one-week extension to Oct. 13 of the law limiting demonstrations to 1km from participants’ homes in line with the national lockdown. Commenting on the downward trend in coronavirus infection – 8.9pc tested positive on Wednesday, the lowest level in three weeks – Health Ministry Director General Chezy Levy said this was just a trend and further results needed to be examined. The number of new infections is still high, 4,116 in 24 hours with 63,043 cases still active, 866 in serious condition and 233 on ventilators. So far, 1,824 deaths have been recorded.