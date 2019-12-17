Lebanese president delays PM talks

President Aoun postponed talks on a new prime minister scheduled to begin on Monday over continuous protests and divisions. The re-appointment of outgoing PM Saad Hariri, who stepped down amid gathering popular unrest, is opposed by the main Christian parties and no other candidate is backed by the Sunni Muslims. Monday night, Lebanese troops lobbed tear gas to disperse Hizballah and Amal Shiite protesters against a video allegedly insulting their followers. Aoun expects to try again on Thursday.

6 thoughts on “Lebanese president delays PM talks

  • davefromorange
    Dec 17, 2019 @ 11:24 at 11:24
    Lebanon: a once prosperous country now destroyed by Iran and Hezbollah.

    Reply
    • Middle East Prosperity Paradise
      Dec 17, 2019 @ 12:16 at 12:16
      The World’s Home to the Cradle of Civilization First in Year-Round Agriculture, Currency-Mediated Trade, Writing System, Potter’s Vehicular & Mill Wheels, Centralized City-States, Law Codes, Division of Labor, & Foundations Astronomy, Mathematics & Abrahamic Religions.

      Reply
      • GST001
        Dec 17, 2019 @ 12:31 at 12:31
        Islamic Shiia came in 632 AD-CE, & Paradise Lost ever since & continues!

        Reply
      • MR_JuiCe_R_LiaRS
        Dec 17, 2019 @ 12:53 at 12:53
        you forgot shtstaining

        Reply
      • Pfred
        Dec 17, 2019 @ 16:53 at 16:53
        Ancient history!
        Today foreign Hez-b-Allah (political party of God?) Now rules broken state of Lebanon. Next Syria on horizon? Remember “foolish old man and turkeys?”. Also “Remember the fool who sought power by riding the back of a tiger, and soon found himself within!” – US President John F. Kennedy

        Reply
  • DonnaJRose
    Dec 17, 2019 @ 15:00 at 15:00
    Reply

