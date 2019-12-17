Lebanese president delays PM talks

President Aoun postponed talks on a new prime minister scheduled to begin on Monday over continuous protests and divisions. The re-appointment of outgoing PM Saad Hariri, who stepped down amid gathering popular unrest, is opposed by the main Christian parties and no other candidate is backed by the Sunni Muslims. Monday night, Lebanese troops lobbed tear gas to disperse Hizballah and Amal Shiite protesters against a video allegedly insulting their followers. Aoun expects to try again on Thursday.