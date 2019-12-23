Likud lawmakers up in arms over High Court “intervention”
A number of Likud lawmakers have protested that the high court has no jurisdiction for judging whether PM Binyamin Netanyahu will be competent to form the next government while under indictment for bribery, breach of faith and fraud. Under law, there is no bar against him his leading the next government, they maintain, if he wins the support of a 61 Knesset majority in the March general election. The High Court has set a hearing on the question for Dec. 31 before a three-judge panel, in response to a petition. Likud politicians condemn this step as unwarranted meddling in the democratic process under which prime ministers are chosen by the voter – not the judiciary or the legal authority.
2 thoughts on “Likud lawmakers up in arms over High Court “intervention””
