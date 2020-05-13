Links with China in Pompeo’s talks with Israel’s leaders

On a brief trip to Israel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is holding talks on Wednesday with PM Binyamin Netanyahu, Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz, FM-designate Gaby Ashkenazi and Mossad director Yossie Cohen. The talks are said to be spanning joint efforts to battle coronavirus, Iran and potential West Bank annexations. Pompeo will ask Israel to curtail Chinese investments in Israel, stressing the point in view of US allegations of Beijing’s role in setting off the virus pandemic. He will also voice hopes for direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians to get underway. This is Pompeo’s first foreign trip since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The participants will observe the regulation distance from one another during their conversations.