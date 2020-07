The Health Ministry is considering the proposal to impose limited lockdowns at night from 9-6pm and over weekends to stem the rocketing coronavirus infection level without going all the way to a full closure. Thursday saw yet another record of 1,758 new cases, boosting the total to 23,926, with 198 in serious condition and 54 on respirators. The 25,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours confirmed a high 7pc positive.