Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar is new Israeli Air Force chief

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has approved the chief of staff’s choice of Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar as the next Israeli Air Force chief. His combat record includes the piloting of F-16 fighter bombers, after which he served a three-year stint as head of the IAF’s operations section. From 2020, Gen. Bar led a department for the planning and building of the IDF’s multi-branch force.

The outgoing IAF chief, Maj. Gen. Amikam Nurkin saw operations against Syria’s key T4 airfield and Iranian weapons depots in that country, as well as heading Last year’s 11-day air campaign Guardian of the Walls against Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

Gantz also approved additional IDF high command appointments.