Majority House Democrats vote to impeach President Trump

President Donald Trump was impeached early Thursday by 230 Democratic members of Congress, against all 197 Republicans who were joined by two Democrats. The charges were abuse of power in allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son’s business activities in return for aid, and obstruction of Congress by withholding evidence and witnesses from the inquiry. The White House released a statement saying that the president was “confident that he will be fully exonerated” in a Senate trial. Read the DEBKAfile report on the case’s impact on the 2020 presidential election race.