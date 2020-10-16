Man shouting Allahu Akbar beheads teacher in Paris



A terrorist thought to be wearing an explosive vest assaulted a teacher on Friday in northern Paris and beheaded him, shouting Allahu Akbar, before being shot dead by police. The teacher was said to have enraged a parent by displaying cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a class on freedom of expression at a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 26 miles from central Paris. The killer fled after the attack and was tracked down two miles away. When police called on him to surrender, he waved a gun and was then shot dead.

Also on Friday, the main suspect in the 2015 Paris Charlie Hebdo terror attacks threatened a policewoman during her testimony in court. “You will pay for this,” shouted Ali Riza Polat, the right hand of Amedy Coulbaly, who in Jan. 2015 killed a police officer in a terrorist rampage and then murdered four people at a Jewish supermarket before he was shot himself.