Massive blast near Iran’s state TV HQ after a cyberattack disrupts railways

A massive blast took place in a park near the Iranian state TV HQ in northern Tehran early Saturday, on the heels of a cyberattack on the national railway’s website and cargo services on Friday that caused “unprecedented chaos” at railway stations across the country, Iranian media reported. The hackers posted fake notices of long delays on display boards at stations across the country. They also listed the supreme leader’ phone number for information on delays.

Deputy Police Chief Gen. Hamid Hodavand accused the media of exaggerating Saturday’s blast in Mellat [People] Park. No one was hurt and there was no damage, he said. “An unknown objected exploded and the case was under investigation,” he added..