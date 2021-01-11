 Melania Trump slams “unwarranted personal attacks” over Capitol siege

In a written statement posted to the White House, first lady Melania Trump Monday commented for the first time on the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters last week. “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events, there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda,” she said. “This time is solely about healing our country and should not be used for personal gain.” Melania went on to “absolutely condemn the violence” and focus on what unites America and not on what causes division.