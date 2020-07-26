Ministers approve controversial covid-19 payout for every Israeli

The cabinet on Sunday, except for two Kahol Lavan ministers, approved PM Binyamin Netanyahu’s plan for cash payouts to every citizens to help stimulate consumption and the economy after the coronavirus lockdown. The plan goes to the Knesset on Monday for preliminary reading. Every adult will receive NIS 750 (220), households with one child IS 2,000 ($586), two children 2,500 ($733) and NIS 3,000 ($1,026) for families of at least three children. The original plan was amended to add an extra NIS 750 for people on state benefits including pensioners. Critics of the scheme say it is unhealthy economically or that it is a bribe to mute the anti-government protests.