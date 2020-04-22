More business openings brought forward at ministers’ demand

A second set of relaxed restrictions may go into effect early next week following the complaints of cabinet members, including the Finance Minister, at a four-hour cabinet meeting on Wednesday. They accused the Health Ministry of being overly strict in holding onto coronavirus restrictions. Businesses expected to open early next week therefore will include hairdressers, money changers, restaurant takeaways, clothing and shoe stores, and car showrooms. But not yet schools, although they are the key to parents of small children being able to go back to work. Open air market vendors announced that their stalls would be ready for customers from Sunday without waiting for permission.

While the number of infected cases in Israel climbed to 14,326, serious cases are slowing – 148 on Wednesday and patients on ventilators staying firm at 106. Fatalities have risen to 187

.