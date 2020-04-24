More restrictions eased for high street retail trade

The government decided on Friday to allow hairdressers, barbershops and beauty salons to reopen for business on Sunday, provided they abide by the coronavirus rules. Restaurants may offer takeaway service as well as deliveries, but no seating. Shopping malls, open air markets, gyms and schools remain closed pending reassessment in seven days’ time. Shops must provide barriers between sales staff and customers, serve a limited number of shoppers, and place a staff member with a digital thermometer at the entrance for testing them. Hairdressers must wear facial protection and gloves that are changed for each customer. Infractions of these guidelines are punishable by six months prison.