More Russian forces pour in to tighten encirclement of Kiev

Russian commander Col Gen Alexander Chayko is preparing a large additional force in Belarus to cross into Ukraine and tighten the siege of Kyiv. A command center was set up in Chernobil to support the operation. In skirmishes earlier this week between Ukrainian and Russian forces, neither gained much ground. The Russians attacked the town of Izyum on the banks of the Donets River and continued to push into the center of Mariupol port, while Ukrainian partisans attacked the Russian Rosgvardia National Guard forces that have occupied the Black Sea port of Kherson.