More than 250 wildfires doused across Israel

Fire Brigade chief Dedi Simchi reported Friday night that 30 firefighting teams, aided by police and IDF Home Command forces, had finally doused some 250 wildfires that sprang up across the country, causing thousands of evacuations from burned and endangered homes. He also reported that the outbreak, in exceptionally hot, dry and windy weather conditions, was being investigated on suspicion that some of the blazes were caused by arson or human negligence.

Two people suffering from smoke inhalation were treated by paramedics. Seven homes were destroyed and dozens more damaged by the fire. The worst hit was the northern town of Nof Hagalil where 5,000 people were evacuated. Another 80 were removed from their homes in Kfar HaOranim in the Binyamin region of the West Bank, as well as Mevo Dotan, Bat Hefer and the Arab villages of Umm Qutuf, Kafr Qara and Ar’ara, in central Israel. The flames also came close to enveloping the towns of Hadera, Nazareth, Emek Hefer and Fureidis.