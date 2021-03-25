More than half of Israelis have received both doses

Amid Israel’s sustained exit from the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reported that more than half of Israel’s population have been vaccinated against covid-19 in a rapid drive since December. Citizens are nonetheless urged to follow guidelines to guard against another surge. The number of seriously ill patients has declined to 482 of whom 189 are ventilated. During the year since the outbreak of the pandemic, 6,157 people have died of the pathogen.

East Jerusalem Palestinians were also vaccinated as a part of the population as well as Palestinians with jobs with Israeli firms. The Palestinian Authority has begun rolling roll out a limited vaccination campaign with doses provided by Israel, Russia, the UAE and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.