Muted Independence Day celebrations under lockdown

Israel celebrates its 72nd anniversary without parades, street parties or any public events with audiences to preserve the coronavirus’ slowing rate. State events beginning Tuesday night at the end of Memorial Day will be pared down and broadcast live on TV without audiences. The most popular event this year will be the “balcony barbecue” for small families shared online across the country. Popular singers and performers will appear on TV shows through the day. Instead of the usual air force flyover, a small aerobatic fleet will fly over the hospitals across the country to pay tribute to the medical staff for their efforts to beat the disease. The 48-hour lockdown beginning Monday night will be lifted on Wednesday evening.