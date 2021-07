Sayed Ahmed Qureshi, a commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, had served in the Iranian-backed militia Liwa Fatemiyoun in Syria since 2013 and fought alongside the slain IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in several operations. The circumstances of his death are unknown. Syrian opposition sources speculate that he may have died of injuries sustained in last week’s reputed Israeli air strikes in the region of Homs.