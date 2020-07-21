Negotiations ongoing with an armed man holding 20 hostages in Ukraine

Police Tuesday responded to an emergency call describing a gunman with explosives who had barricaded himself inside a bus with 20 passengers in the eastern Ukraine town of Lutsk. The hijacker claimed the bus was rigged to explode. In online posts, he expressed “dissatisfaction with the system in Ukraine.” President Volodymyr Zelensky said the incident was “alarming” and the police were doing everything they could to resolve the situation without casualties.