Netanyahu and 3 co-defendants to appear in court on Dec. 6

The Jerusalem District Court has ordered PM Binyamin Netanyahu, newspaper editor Arnon Mozes and Mr and Mrs. Elovitch to present their cases for the defense in their corruption trials on Dec. 6. All four are required to appear personally along with their attorneys. The evidentiary hearings are scheduled to begin in January and to take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays every week. Netanyahu’s legal representation is still not settled since the Permits Committee has denied him permission to procure funding from friends and relatives on the attorney general Avihai Mendelblitt’s advice.

