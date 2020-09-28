  Netanyahu: Full lockdown may stretch to a month

PM Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday night that the full lockdown which started last Friday may be extended beyond the original ending on Oct. 11, if called for by rising coronavirus figures. The key figure, the seriously ill in hospital rose in 24 hours to 763, which is close to the 800 deadline, and there were more than 49 deaths. The current lockdown ties down roughly 80pc of normal economic activity. With a number of protest rallies planned to continue, the Knesset will be asked on Tuesday to enact a law amendment limiting their nature and scope in accordance with national health guidelines. Legislation was held up last week by multiple objections by lawmakers.