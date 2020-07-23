Netanyahu: I’m not looking for a new election

PM Binyamin Netanyahu, brushing aside a reporter’s question, said: “I am not looking for an election. It is absurd at this time.” He was addressing a televised news conference which introduced Prof. Ronnie Gamzu as the new coronavirus commissioner. Netanyahu went on to say: “If the budget is passed, there will be no elections. For my part, this would take just a minute. There is still time till the August deadline. Getting the budget passed is the main thing now,” said the prime minister.