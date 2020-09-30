Netanyahu: Iran is within reach of two nuclear bombs

Diane Shalem 40 Views

 PM Binyamin Netanyahu warned that owing to its violations of the nuclear accord signed with world nations [in 2015], Iran will have enough enriched uranium in a few months for two nuclear bombs. In the latter half of his videoed speech to the UN General Assembly Tuesday night, Netanyahu revealed, “Iran has been working on a new generation of centrifuges, its called IR9, which will multiply Iran’s enrichment capacity fifty-fold.” He called on all members of the Security Council to stand with the United States against Iran’s aggression and insist that Iran end its nuclear weapons program once and for all.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Font Resize
Contrast