Netanyahu: Iran is within reach of two nuclear bombs

PM Binyamin Netanyahu warned that owing to its violations of the nuclear accord signed with world nations [in 2015], Iran will have enough enriched uranium in a few months for two nuclear bombs. In the latter half of his videoed speech to the UN General Assembly Tuesday night, Netanyahu revealed, “Iran has been working on a new generation of centrifuges, its called IR9, which will multiply Iran’s enrichment capacity fifty-fold.” He called on all members of the Security Council to stand with the United States against Iran’s aggression and insist that Iran end its nuclear weapons program once and for all.