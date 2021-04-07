Netanyahu: No nuclear deal with Iran will oblige us

Speaking at the state ceremony of Holocaust Remembrance Day, PM Binyamin Netanyahu referred to the resumption of talks for a nuclear deal with Iran. He said: “History has taught us that such agreements with such extremist regimes are not worth the paper they are written on. I tell even our best friends that such deals will not hold us to any obligation. Our only obligation is to prevent those seeking to destroy us from achieving their aim.”

Netanyahu derided the international War Crimes Court’s decision to prosecute Israel. The court inspired by the Nurnberg trials of Nazi criminals to work for the defense of human rights has turned on its head and defends those who trample human rights