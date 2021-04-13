Netanyahu s& Bennett nearer deal in fourth meeting

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett met on Tuesday for the fourth time since the March 23 election and said their negotiating teams would start work soon. Political sources report that the two have moved closer to a deal for Yamina to join a coalition government led by Netanyahu. “In our meeting, I told Netanyahu again… Likud can count on Yamina when building a right-wing government,” Bennett said. “We will do our utmost to prevent the disaster of a fifth election.” The Yamuna leader lambasted Religious Zionist leader Bezalel Smotrich as a major obstacle by his refusal to support any government backed by the Arab Ra’am faction.