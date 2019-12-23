Netanyahu to attends Mediterranean gas summit in January
An East-Med gas pipeline agreement is to be signed at a summit in early January between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The three leaders agreed this week to meet and sign an accord creating a gas pipeline from Israel through Cyprus to Europe. Turkish President Recep Erdogan is furious with Israel for cutting him out of the Mediterranean gas pipeline deal.
One thought on “Netanyahu to attends Mediterranean gas summit in January”
Hm, I wonder why is Erdogan furious on himself?