Netanyahu wants to delay covid exit decisions, Gantz objects

PM Binyamin Netanyahu prefers to wait with the exit strategy discussion until Thursday to be sure that the coronavirus figures are really declining as a result of the nearly month-long lockdown. Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Israel Gantz want to see a start on reopening the economy without delay. The argument was fought ahead of the scheduled session of the Coronavirus Cabinet on Tuesday afternoon. Gantz and Katz are pushing to reopen small businesses that don’t receive public and nursery schools, so as to release young parents to go back to work. The lockdown has already tested small business, the food sector, shops and salaried workers beyond their endurance, it is argued. Embittered shopkeepers staged a furious anti-government demonstration outside the Knesset on Tuesday afternoon.