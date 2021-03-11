Netanyahu weighs delaying UAE trip after wife hospitalized
Sarah Netanyahu was admitted to hospital with appendicitis on Wednesday, the day before the prime minister was to pay the first official visit to the UAE by an Israeli leader. Netanyahu considers either postponing the historic visit or cutting it short and flying there and back on the same day. His meeting with UAE ruler Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Ziyad was scheduled to air shared security concerns and defense cooperation in the light of Iranian aggression and threats.