Netanyahu’s lawyers gain more time to submit defense arguments
The Jerusalem district court Thursday awarded prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu extra time to submit the arguments for his defense in the corruption cases against him. The new date is November. The court acted before receiving this request from his lawyers, who maintain that they need to see the prosecution’s case before deciding on their response. Netanyahu intends to demand changes in the prosecution case. This delay will most likely push back the opening of the trial’s evidentiary phase from its scheduled date in January.