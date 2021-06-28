New coronavirus cabinet refrains from fresh restrictions

PM Naftali Bennett said at the first meeting of the government’s coronavirus cabinet on Sunday that following the outbreak of the Delta variant, it was important to provide maximum protection against its spread while avoiding disruptions of normal life. He called on teenagers to hurry up and get vaccinated. Facemasks are back indoors including the airport. Travelers abroad were barred from visiting “red” countries and obligated to undergo covid-19 tests before and after their return. Fines of NIS5,000 (app $1,500) will be levied for violations. A police unit is to monitor quarantine observance.

Prof. Hezi Levi stepped down as Health Ministry Director General, an office he held for the past year over the coronavirus crisis. He will return to his regular job as head of the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon when his successor, Prof. Nahman Ash, settles in to the task. Prof. Levi submitted his resignation to the new Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.