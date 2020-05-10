New coronavirus clusters cause concern as countries ease out of lockdown

Health officials are watching signs of coronavirus resurgence in China, North Korea and German, as confirmed cases worldwide exceed 4 million, with more than 277,000 dead. The US is the worst hit with 1.3 m infections and nearly 80,000 dead. With 33 million unemployed, pressure is high to ease up on restrictions. New York is suffering the pandemic’s sharpest edge. About 5,300 elderly have died there in nursing homes. Three members of the White House coronavirus task force including Dr. Anthony Fauci have placed themselves in quarantine.