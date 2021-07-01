New IDF brigade commander dies suddenly in fitness exercise

Three days after taking command of the prestigious Nahal infantry brigade, Col. Sharon Asman, aged 42, collapsed and died during a combat fitness drill at a military base in central Israel. On-the-spot efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Col. Asman served in the IDF for 25 years, during which he held numerous command roles and took part in combat in Lebanon and Gaza. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The colonel’s untimely death was lamented by the president, prime minister and defense minister, who lauded his modesty, bravery and life achievements. The cause of his sudden death is to be investigated.