New infections drop below target figure of 2,000

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that 1,994 new coronavirus infections were recorded in the last 24 hours; the number of seriously ill had dropped to 734 and, a further improvement, out of 40,000 tests, 5pc had tested positive. The number of fatalities – 2,099 – was still climbing. The Coronavirus Cabinet is due to meet later and decide on the first steps for winding down the month-long lockdown on the country from next Monday. The ten or more hotbed towns and regions will remain under close restraint although the Health Ministry is working on an exact format.