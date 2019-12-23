New Iranian operation at Arak heavy water nuclear reactor

Iran has started up the Arak heavy water reactor’s second circuit, Tehran announced on Monday, claiming it does not violate the 2015 nuclear accord. It does however bring Iran’s nuclear program that much closer to weapons-grade levels. This action was taken as pressure on Europe to compensate Iran for US sanctions. Britain is said to be helping Iran redesign the reactor to limit the amount of plutonium it produces. On Sunday, Iran’s national security chief Ali Shamkhani warned that Iran will further strip down its obligations under the nuclear deal “unless Europe implements its commitments.”