New Israeli air strikes reported around Damascus injuring 4 soldiers
The Syrian news agency reports that four soldiers were injured in the latest of a series of air raids attributed to Israel near Damascus after midnight Wednesday. The agency claims that Syrian air defenses shot down Israeli missiles allegedly fired from both the Israeli Golan and Lebanese air space. Opposition sources say that an Iranian arms depot was destroyed. One of the Syrian air defense missiles crashed near the Lebanon-Syria border. The explosion was heard in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.