New research on covid-19: Children under 10 minimally susceptible

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem urge the reopening of schools for children up to the age of 10 as the first step out of the current lockdown. This age group is less prone to coronavirus infection and contagion – half as many as older children, – and any symptoms they may suffer are very light. By being kept home, they are losing precious years of schooling. The figures are much higher in the ultra-Orthodox primary schools – mainly because they are boarded in common dormitories.

Wednesday saw an increment of 3,467 new cases, raising the total of active cases to 67,595 of which the seriously ill in hospital crossed the 800 line, with 205 on respirators. The death toll rose to 1,528.