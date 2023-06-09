New Ukraine offensive seeks to split Russian forces in the south

Ukrainian troops – backed by tanks, artillery and drones – were trying Thursday night to advance in the key southern Zaporizhzhia region for the second night running in an attempt to split Russian occupying forces and regain access to the Sea of Azov. Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the Russian forces were in “active defense.” US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says the Ukraine counteroffensive focusing on the Zaporizhzhia region has begun with mixed results.

Ukraine air force claims to have shot down 4 of the 6 Russian cruise missiles which struck central Ukraine along with 16 drones Thursday night.

The UN warns that the breached Kakhovka dam threatens a cholera outbreak. Amid more flooding, hundreds of thousands of people in the Kherson region are left without drinking water while evacuations continue apace under Russian shelling.