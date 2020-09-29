Netanyahu accuses Hizballah of hiding missile plant in Beirut neighborhood

The calamity at Beirut airport last month could befall the city’s Jannah residential neighborhood, where Hizballah is running a concealed missiles factory, which is located, moreover,near a gas station. Addressing the UN General Assembly via video on Tuesday, PM Binyamin Netanyahu called on the people of Lebanon to rise up against the Iran-backed terrorist group and accused the UN of letting Hizballah use the Lebanese people as “human shields.”

“The expanding circle of peace will not make peace between Israel and Palestinians less likely,” Netanyahu maintained, “It will make peace between Israel and Palestinians more likely.” He urged the Palestinian leadership to return to talks with Israel, saying that he “would be willing to negotiate on the basis of the Trump peace plan to end our conflict with the Palestinians once and for all.”