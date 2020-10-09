Nobel Peace Prize awarded to World Food Program

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Program on Friday for its “efforts to combat hunger” and “contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas.” The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which presented the award in Oslo on Friday, also described the organization as “a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”. the Committee wanted to turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger.