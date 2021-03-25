 North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

Diane Shalem 59 Views

The two ballistic missiles fired by North Korea on Thursday into the Sea of Japan were the first such test since Joe Biden became US president in January. Japan said no debris had fallen within its territorial waters. Tokyo and Seoul condemned the test which violated a UN Security Council resolution banning ballistic missile tests as threatening weapons.

It came days after North Korea reportedly fired non-ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Font Resize
Contrast
Accessibility by WAH